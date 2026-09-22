PoJK residents cite inflation, job shortage, prolonged internet shutdown

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], September 22 (ANI): Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) faces growing economic and social pressures as rising fuel prices, weak tourism activity and prolonged connectivity restrictions affect residents, businesses and students.

Saad Hameed, a resident of PoJK, said the situation had become increasingly difficult, with government employment and tourism remaining the region’s major sources of jobs.

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“The situation is getting worse day by day. There is a lockdown, and inflation is also increasing,” Hameed said, adding that a recent increase in petrol prices had further pushed up the cost of living.

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“There are only two major sources of employment in PoJK: government jobs and the tourism industry. Apart from these, there are no factories or industries where people can find employment,” he said.

Hameed also said businesses dependent on tourism were facing difficulties as tourist activity remained weak.

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The economic pressures have coincided with repeated protests in PoJK since June, with residents raising concerns over prices, electricity costs, education and other basic issues.

Hameed said the prolonged internet restrictions had added another layer of difficulty, particularly for students and people dependent on digital services.

“It has been more than 90 days, and there is still no internet service in PoJK,” he said, adding that disruptions to mobile services had also made it difficult for people to make calls.

He said the internet restrictions were particularly affecting education in the region. “There are many highly educated people in PoJK. More than 80 per cent of the population is educated, yet the internet ban is depriving people of access to education,” Hameed said.

The combination of rising prices, limited job opportunities, weak tourism activity and prolonged connectivity restrictions is adding to the economic and social pressures faced by residents.

With protests continuing over these concerns, residents are seeking relief, restoration of essential services and concrete measures to address issues affecting their daily lives. (ANI)

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