PoJK residents face traffic woes and water shortages

ANI
Updated At : 01:12 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
Muzaffarabad [PoJK], April 8 (ANI): Residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are facing a multitude of urban challenges that threaten their quality of life. From severe traffic congestion to critical water shortages and rising pollution levels, the urgency for immediate attention and action has never been greater.

Roshan Mughal, a local journalist, recently highlighted the severity of the traffic situation. He said, "The biggest problem in the city is traffic. The streets and lanes are very narrow. Another issue related to traffic is the lack of parking. People are facing difficulties due to these parking issues. Among these challenges is the lack of water, which is a basic necessity. Despite having ample water in the city, government mismanagement and inadequate supply connections lead to significant waste."

The water crisis in PoJK is exacerbated by poor management and insufficient supply systems. Mughal explained, "Implementing a meter system for water usage could encourage people to conserve water. Currently, those in power can connect larger pipes while ordinary citizens struggle with shortages. As summer approaches, many areas often run dry due to increased demand, forcing residents to rely on tankers for their water supply. Now that summer is starting, this issue will intensify."

Compounding these challenges is the alarming rise in pollution levels across the city. Mughal stated, "The third issue is pollution within the city. For many years, there has been continuous dumping of waste into the rivers. Without proper checks or regulations, this dumping has created serious problems. Efforts to manage solid waste are just beginning to be implemented."

As residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir confront these escalating challenges, the dark shadow of neglect looms ever larger. People are facing several challenges, including political instability, economic hardship, and human rights violations. The region's isolation from mainstream governance and development initiatives exacerbates these issues, leading to a pervasive sense of neglect. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

