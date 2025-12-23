PoJK residents flag power misuse, infrastructure gaps amid persistent load shedding

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], December 23 (ANI): Residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) have expressed serious concerns over persistent electricity load shedding, citing misuse of power, outdated infrastructure, and governance failures as key contributors to the crisis.

Speaking on the issue, Tahir Shah Mugal, a resident of PoJK, said that despite the presence of multiple hydropower projects in the region, electricity shortages continue due to improper usage and lack of responsibility among consumers. He stressed that if electricity is used within limits and bills are paid on time, load shedding could be avoided.

"Electricity is available, but it is not being used properly. If people use power responsibly and pay their bills, there should be no load shedding," Mugal said. He added that excessive use of heaters, electric rods in water drums, and unnecessary lighting have placed immense pressure on the power supply system.

Mugal also highlighted the impact of power cuts on daily life, particularly for traders, students, and patients. "Without electricity, businesses suffer, students cannot study, and the sick are left helpless," he said, urging collective responsibility from both the government and the public.

Another resident, Waseem Hussain Awan, pointed out that load shedding in PoJK occurs almost every hour, blaming both the authorities and the public for the situation. He noted that old transmission lines are unable to bear the excessive load, leading to frequent breakdowns and prolonged outages in several areas, some lasting up to two days.

"In many houses, lights are kept on unnecessarily in multiple rooms. This misuse, combined with outdated infrastructure, makes the system collapse," Awan said, adding that people should limit their electricity consumption to essential needs.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Muhammad Iqbal, another resident, raised concerns over the broader distribution of electricity generated in PoJK. He alleged that while electricity from the region is supplied to other parts of Pakistan, Muzaffarabad continues to face shortages.

"We want complete electricity for Muzaffarabad first," Iqbal said, asserting that local needs should be prioritised. He also criticised what he described as inadequate compensation and revenue sharing, claiming that despite supplying power, the region does not receive its due financial returns.

Residents collectively called for better management, infrastructure upgrades, and public awareness to curb power misuse. They emphasised that while the government must improve governance and investment, the public also bears responsibility to use electricity judiciously to reduce load shedding and ensure stability in the region. (ANI)

