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Home / World / PoJK: Weak agricultural support fuels shift from traditional crops to tobacco

PoJK: Weak agricultural support fuels shift from traditional crops to tobacco

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ANI
Updated At : 09:18 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Muzaffarabad [PoJK], July 22 (ANI): Farmers in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) are increasingly abandoning traditional crops such as rice and vegetables in favour of tobacco cultivation for higher returns, rising input costs and inadequate support from the agriculture authorities.

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According to residents, agricultural patterns have changed significantly over the past few years, with tobacco replacing food crops that once met local consumption needs.

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The trend has raised concerns over food security, public health and environmental sustainability.

Saad Hameed, a resident, said that fields which once produced rice, tomatoes and other vegetables are now being converted into tobacco farms because of the higher profits.

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"A few years ago, rice, tomatoes and several other crops were widely cultivated here. Today, more and more farmers are switching to tobacco cultivation because it offers greater financial returns," Hameed said.

He warned that the shift was coming at a high social cost.

"Tobacco is harmful to public health and is linked to diseases such as cancer. Yet people are cultivating it for short-term profits. Meanwhile, the production of tomatoes and other vegetables, which fulfilled local needs, has declined sharply. This is also harming the environment," he added.

Residents say the decline in local food production has increased dependence on supplies from outside the region, driving up household expenses.

"Essential items such as fruits and vegetables are now scarcely produced locally. As a result, people have to purchase them from outside, making them vulnerable to rising prices and inflation," Hameed said.

He further alleged that certain areas are being targeted for tobacco cultivation because of tax-related advantages.

"These areas are chosen because tobacco operators seek to save on taxes. For the sake of profits, fertile agricultural land is being diverted away from food crops towards tobacco cultivation, harming both the environment and local agriculture," he said.

Locals also attribute the growing shift towards tobacco cultivation to the rising cost of fertilisers and insufficient technical guidance from the Agriculture Department, making traditional farming less viable for many cultivators.

They say stronger agricultural support and incentives for food crop cultivation are needed to reverse the trend and ensure long-term food security in the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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