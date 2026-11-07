Poland: 5 killed, dozens injured in shooting at Krakow Main Market Square; Police shoot suspect

Krakow [Poland], November 7 (ANI):A mass shooting at Krakow’s iconic Main Market Square left at least five people dead and around a dozen others injured on Saturday afternoon after a gunman opened fire indiscriminately from a moving vehicle into crowds near Sławkowska Street, according to the Małopolska Police.

Police officers neutralised the suspect at the scene. The shooter was wounded by police gunfire and subsequently taken into custody before being transported to a hospital under heavy guard.

In a post on X, Małopolska Police confirmed the fatalities and injuries, adding that emergency services were continuing their operations at the scene.

"Five people were killed and a dozen or so injured in the incident in the Main Market Square. The perpetrator was shot by police officers and is currently being taken to hospital. Emergency services are still working at the scene," the police said.

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Earlier, the police had said that a man drove onto the square at around 3 pm and began firing indiscriminately at people from his vehicle. The suspect was subsequently detained, with several people, including police officers, reported injured.

In a separate statement on X, the City of Krakow confirmed the casualties and urged residents and visitors to stay away from areas where police officers and emergency responders were operating.

The city administration said that the incident occurred near Sławkowska Street, while police were also conducting operations on Dietla Street.

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According to Hubert Ciepły, spokesperson for the Provincial Headquarters of the State Fire Service in Krakow, emergency services received information about a shooting in the Main Market Square, with initial reports indicating that shots had been fired from a moving vehicle.

The Provincial Headquarters of the State Fire Service confirmed that the incident had resulted in injuries and fatalities, while details were still being established.

The city administration appealed to people to follow the instructions of emergency personnel and contact the emergency number 112 if they were in danger.

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Following the incident, Polish President Karol Nawrocki expressed concern over the shooting and extended his condolences to the victims and their families.

"I am deeply concerned by reports of the tragic events in central Kraków. My thoughts are with the victims, those injured and their families. I remain in contact with the relevant authorities and expect a full explanation of the circumstances surrounding these tragic events. The head of the National Security Bureau is on his way to Kraków. The safety of Poles is an absolute priority!" Nawrocki said in a post on X.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also said he was receiving updates from the Interior Minister regarding the situation and confirmed that an investigation was underway.

"I am being kept informed by the Minister of the Interior about the situation in Kraków following the tragic shooting. The police are investigating the background and all the circumstances of the attack," Tusk said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with the Polish people.

"We are just learning details of the horrific mass shooting in Kraków, a savage and murderous attack that’s shattered the peace of Poland. What we know so far is that several innocent, precious lives were viciously cut down on a Saturday afternoon in Kraków’s historic and iconic central square. America stands with Poland at this dark hour as Poland stands with her beloved citizens of Krakow. May the blessed memory of those lost today assuage the grief of those who mourn," Rose said in a post on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed and expressed solidarity with Poland following the shooting.

"A shocking crime in Kraków. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, and personally, I extend my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. There can be no justification for this attack, and we trust the perpetrator will face justice. We wish strength and a speedy recovery to the injured and to everyone affected by this tragedy. Ukraine stands in solidarity with Poland and the Polish people. People have the right to safety," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Emergency services and police personnel continue to operate at the scene as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. (ANI)

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