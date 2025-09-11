Poland downs ‘Russian drones’ in its airspace

Poland, September 10

Advertisement

Poland shot down suspected Russian drones in its airspace on Wednesday with the backing of military aircraft from its NATO allies, the first time a member of the Western military alliance is known to have fired shots during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told parliament it was the closest they had been to open conflict since World War II”, although he also said he had no reason to believe they were on the brink of war”.

Advertisement

Polish F-16 fighter jets, Dutch F-35s, Italian AWACS surveillance planes and NATO mid-air refuelling aircraft scrambled in an operation to shoot down drones, officials said.

Did not target Warsaw, claims Moscow

Advertisement

Russia's defence ministry said its drones had carried out a major attack on military facilities in western Ukraine but it had not planned to hit any targets in Poland.