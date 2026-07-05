Poland nabs 54 migrants found inside cargo truck; 30 Pakistanis, 15 Afghans among them

Warsaw [Poland], July 5 (ANI): Polish border authorities have detained 54 migrants, including 15 Afghan nationals, who were found inside the trailer of a cargo truck near the country's border with Lithuania, Khaama Press reported, citing Polish border officials.

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According to the report, the incident occurred on Friday at a temporary checkpoint in Budzisko, a border crossing area in northeastern Poland. Officers from the Podlaskie Border Guard branch, along with customs officials, intercepted a truck bearing Romanian registration plates as it entered Poland.

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The Polish Border Guard said the vehicle was driven by a 37-year-old Romanian citizen. During an inspection, officials discovered 54 foreign nationals concealed inside the trailer, including 30 Pakistani nationals, 15 Afghan nationals and nine Bangladeshi nationals.

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Authorities said the group was attempting to enter Poland without authorisation. Preliminary findings indicate that the driver transported the migrants from Latvia through Lithuania before reaching the Polish border.

According to Khaama Press, the migrants are expected to be returned to Lithuania after the completion of administrative procedures. Polish authorities also said criminal proceedings would be initiated against the Romanian driver, although the specific charges have not yet been disclosed.

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Local Polish media reported that the operation took place at a temporary checkpoint in Budzisko, located in the Podlaskie province, where Poland has maintained border checks due to concerns over irregular migration routes through the region. Radio Bialystok, citing a Border Guard official, described the case as the largest group intercepted in recent months while attempting to cross into Poland from Lithuania.

Citing Border Guard figures, Polish media reported that around 760 people have been detained this year while attempting to enter Poland irregularly from Lithuania. Onet, quoting the Polish Press Agency, said previous cases along this stretch of the border generally involved smaller groups transported in vans or individuals attempting to cross on foot.

The incident underscores the continued use of internal European Union routes by migrants and alleged smuggling networks seeking to move people towards Western Europe. While Poland has faced sustained pressure from irregular migration along its border with Belarus in recent years, authorities have also reported repeated interceptions along the Lithuanian frontier.

According to Khaama Press, the Afghan nationals were among many Afghans continuing to seek routes out of the country amid a prolonged humanitarian and economic crisis. The United Nations' 2026 humanitarian response plan estimates that 21.9 million people in Afghanistan, nearly half the country's population, require humanitarian assistance.

Aid agencies have repeatedly warned that irregular migration routes expose people to risks including exploitation, human trafficking, dangerous transport conditions and detention. Polish authorities have not released further details on the condition of the migrants or whether any of them have sought asylum, as reported by Khaama Press. (ANI)

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