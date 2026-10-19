By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Poland's Ambassador to India, Piotr Antoni Świtalski, has stated that the forthcoming visit of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will serve as a crucial milestone in enhancing bilateral ties and injecting fresh momentum into the strategic partnership established two years ago during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

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Speaking to ANI, the envoy highlighted that bilateral cooperation is expanding dynamically, noting that the upcoming visit would reaffirm the progress made and provide an opportunity to explore new avenues for collaboration.

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Encompassing multiple areas of collaboration, the Ambassador elaborated, "This visit is an important element in strengthening our relationship. It will provide a new impetus to our strategic partnership launched two years ago during the visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. I believe that our relations are on the rise and developing dynamically, and this visit is both a confirmation and an opportunity to open new avenues in our mutual relations. Aspects of the economy and trade will figure prominently on the agenda. We are looking forward to discussions on opening a new chapter in our economic relations, and there will be discussions on possibilities for cooperation in the fields of defence, space, green energy, high technology, and other related topics, which I believe will constitute a new quality in our relations."

Addressing the trajectory of defence cooperation between New Delhi and Warsaw, Świtalski pointed out that recent institutional mechanisms had resumed following a prolonged hiatus, underlining the keen interest of European defence enterprises in participating in India's industrial ecosystem.

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Emphasising the mutual commitment to industrial partnership and technological synergy, the envoy added, "After quite a long break, at the beginning of July, a meeting of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee was held in Warsaw with the participation of a prominent Indian delegation, and they discussed various areas of possible cooperation. I can confirm that Polish companies are interested in working together with India—not only selling products, but investing in India and forging joint ventures with Indian counterparts. I believe this is another testimony that India is an attractive partner and a recognition that your achievements in the field of technology, as well as in the defence sector, are visible and recognisable."

Against this backdrop, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is scheduled to undertake an official visit to India from October 21 to 23, accepting an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This upcoming engagement marks Prime Minister Tusk's second official visit to India in his capacity as Prime Minister, following his previous visit in 2010, as formally communicated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During his visit, Tusk is scheduled to hold substantive bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on October 22. Both leaders will comprehensively review the full spectrum of bilateral relations, which attained Strategic Partnership status during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024. Furthermore, the two leaders will discuss key regional and global developments of shared concern, according to the MEA statement.

Accompanying the Polish leader on his diplomatic mission will be Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy, Andrzej Domanski, alongside a substantial corporate delegation.

After concluding his engagements in the national capital, Prime Minister Tusk will proceed to Bengaluru for targeted interactions with industry leaders representing the information technology and space sectors. The India-Poland Business Forum will be held in New Delhi on October 22, followed by a session in Bengaluru on October 23.

The MEA noted, "The visit will provide the opportunity to further strengthen the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defence, emerging technologies, renewable energy, education, culture and people-to-people ties. It would also serve to deepen the India-EU strategic partnership."

Earlier, on September 4, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Radosław Sikorski, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland, where both officials reviewed the progress of the Joint Action Plan 2024-28 during their meeting in Warsaw.

Following the discussions, Jaishankar shared on X, "This afternoon, met with DPM and FM Radosław Sikorski of Poland here in Warsaw. We reviewed the progress of our Joint Action Plan 2024-28, focusing on trade and investment, space, digital, AI, semiconductors, defence, education, shipping, mining and energy, people-to-people, culture and multilateral cooperation."

He further added, "Value Poland's support for deeper India-EU cooperation. Confident that the entry into force of the FTA will lead to even closer bilateral cooperation. Discussed the complex global challenges, including supply chain resilience and food, fuel and fertiliser security. Endless war must give way to an end of war."

During his visit to the European nation, EAM Jaishankar also called on Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw, holding extensive discussions on the positive trajectory of bilateral ties.

The External Affairs Minister posted on X regarding the interaction, "Glad to call on Polish President Karol Nawrocki. Our conversation focused on the positive trajectory of our Strategic Partnership. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, Middle East/West Asia, IMEC and G20." (ANI)

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