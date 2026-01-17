New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski is set to visit India from January 17 to 19, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Advertisement

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski will arrive in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on January 17. On January 18, he will attend the Jaipur Literature Festival, and later that day, he will reach Delhi.

Advertisement

On January 19, he will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, after which he will emplane from Delhi.

Advertisement

India and Poland share a long-standing friendly relationship, marked by high-level political contacts and vibrant economic engagement. Diplomatic relations were established in 1954, leading to the opening of the Indian Embassy in Warsaw in 1957. The two countries shared common ideological perceptions, based on their opposition to colonialism, imperialism and racism, according to the Embassy of India in Warsaw.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid an official visit to Poland on August 21-22 2024. PM's visit was historic as this visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Poland took place after 45 years. Prime Minister held discussions with PM Donald Tusk in restricted and delegation-level formats. PM also called on President Andrzej Duda of Poland in a tete-a-tete format and held delegation-level talks with him.

Advertisement

The principal outcome of the visit was the decision to elevate the India-Poland bilateral relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership. Joint Statement on the bilateral partnership and Action Plan (2024-2028) to implement the future Strategic Partnership was issued during the visit.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski's visit comes as India is in the final phase of negotiations for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

European Council President, Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will visit India to represent the EU at the 16th EU-India Summit, scheduled for January 27.

The FTA aims to boost bilateral trade between India and the EU, which is already India's largest trading partner, with goods trade totalling $136.53 billion in 2024-25. The agreement is expected to cover areas such as market access for goods, rules of origin, services, investment, and intellectual property rights. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)