Police called to suburban Chicago home find 5 people dead

Buffalo Grove, December 1
Five people have been found dead at a home in suburban Chicago in what police said Wednesday was a likely “domestic-related incident.”
The Buffalo Grove Police Department said officers were sent around 11 a.m. to a single-family residence following a call for a wellbeing check on an adult female. The officers forced their way inside the home and found five people dead, police said.
“The preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic-related incident, and there is no threat to the public,” the department said in a news release.
The department said the names of the dead were being withheld until relatives could be notified and pending the coroner's examination.
A phone message seeking additional details was left for a department spokesperson. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Looking forward to supporting India's G20 presidency: White House
India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1
Indian markets scale new highs with Sensex touching a high of 63,583.07
On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed at 63,099.65 points
Aaftab Poonawala reaches Rohini hospital for narco analysis test
Before he undergoes the narco analysis test, a general check...
3 of family killed in road accident in J-K's Kathua
Police say a private vehicle went out of the driver’s contro...