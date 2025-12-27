Tel Aviv [Israel], December 27 (ANI/TPS): The police announced that two masked individuals had infiltrated the Givot Bar community in the Negev last night, smashing the windows of parked vehicles and setting many of them on fire.

Advertisement

Prior to this incident, officers from the Rahat station and members of the Sahar Brigade had raided criminal targets in the nearby village of Tarabin arresting five suspects.

Advertisement

According to the police, an officer was lightly injured during the operation. Following the raid on Tarabin and allegedly in response to it, two suspects, who are residents of the village carried out what authorities described as 'revenge attacks', causing damage 'to dozens of vehicles'.

Advertisement

In the wake these incidents, the police said, operational activity in the village continues, suspects are being arrested and forces are conducting raids on additional criminal targets. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)