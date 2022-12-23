Police officer killed, 6 injured in suicide attack in Islamabad

Islamabad, December 23
At least one police officer was killed and six people injured on Friday in a suicide attack in Pakistan's federal capital, security officials said.
The incident took place in Sector I-10/4 in Islamabad's upscale residential area during snap checks conducted by the police.
“Police officers were carrying out checks and stopped one vehicle, when its driver blew himself up,” police said.
A head constable was killed.
Among the six injured were four cops and two civilians.
TV footage showed a burning car as police officers cordoned off the area after the explosion.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Pakistani Taliban has stepped up attacks on security forces since November, when they ended a months-long ceasefire with the Pakistan government.
