Home / World / Police, protesters scuffle as 1,10,000 join anti-immigration London protest

Police, protesters scuffle as 1,10,000 join anti-immigration London protest

‘Unite the Kingdom’ march organised by anti-Islam activists
article_Author
Reuters
London, Updated At : 08:06 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Protesters gather in Trafalgar Square on the day of an anti-immigration rally organised by British anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, in London in Britain on Saturday. Reuters Photo
More than 1,00,000 protesters marched through central London on Saturday, carrying flags of England and Britain and scuffling with police in one of the UK’s biggest right-wing demonstrations of modern times.

London’s Metropolitan Police said the “Unite the Kingdom” march, organised by anti-immigrant activist Tommy Robinson, was attended by around 1,10,000 people, who were kept apart from a “Stand Up to Racism” counter-protest attended by around 5,000.

The police appeared to be taken by surprise by the size of the turnout, describing the rally as “too big to fit into Whitehall,” a wide street lined with government buildings, on the approved route of the march.

Police trying to prevent protesters veering from the route faced “unacceptable violence,” the force said, describing officers being kicked and punched and facing hurled bottles, flares and other projectiles.

The police said 26 officers were injured, including four seriously.

Arrests totalled 25, which the force said was “just the start.”

“We are identifying those who were involved in the disorder and they can expect to face robust police action in the coming days and weeks,” Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said.

The march brought a culmination to a highly charged summer in Britain that included protests staged outside hotels housing migrants.

Demonstrators carried the Union flag of Britain and the red and white St George’s Cross of England, while others brought American and Israeli flags and wore the “Make America Great Again” or MAGA hats of U.S. President Donald Trump. They chanted slogans critical of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and carried placards including some saying “send them home.” Some attendees brought children.

‘We believe in Tommy’

“Today is the spark of a cultural revolution in Great Britain, this is our moment,” Robinson said in an address to supporters, saying they had shown “a tidal wave of patriotism.”

In a video link to the rally, US billionaire Elon Musk, who has intervened in British politics to support Robinson and other far-right figures, called for a change of government in Britain.

He said the British public were scared to exercise their free speech.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, describes himself as a journalist exposing state wrongdoing.

Britain’s biggest anti-immigrant political party, Reform UK, which has topped opinion polls in recent months, has kept its distance from Robinson, who has several criminal convictions.

“We want our country back, we want our free speech back on track,” said Sandra Mitchell, a supporter attending the rally.

“They need to stop illegal migration into this country,” she said. “We believe in Tommy.”

At the counter-protest, Ben Hetchin, a teacher, said: “The idea of hate is dividing us and I think the more that we welcome people the stronger we are as a country.”

Police said they had more than 1,600 officers deployed across London on Saturday, including 500 brought in from other forces. In addition to policing the two demonstrations, the London force was stretched by high-profile soccer matches and concerts.

Immigration has become the dominant political issue in Britain, eclipsing concerns over a faltering economy, as the country faces a record number of asylum claims. More than 28,000 migrants have arrived in small boats across the Channel so far this year.

Red and white English flags have proliferated along streets and been painted on roads. Supporters call it a spontaneous campaign of national pride, but anti-racism campaigners see a message of hostility to foreigners.

