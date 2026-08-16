Police seize weapons, explosives in weekend raids across Rahat

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 16 (ANI/TPS): Israel Police carried out a series of operations over the weekend in the southern Bedouin city of Rahat, seizing weapons, explosive charges and drugs, and arresting several suspects, as part of ongoing efforts against crime, weapons and property offences, illegal residents, and strengthening governance.

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On Thursday night, police searching a compound in Rahat found concealed weapons near a construction site, including a Glock handgun, two loaded handgun magazines, an M16 rifle, a box of 5.56mm ammunition, and two M16 magazines. A 35-year-old Rahat resident was arrested.

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On Friday afternoon, during an additional search at a house in Rahat, a canine unit located a Glock handgun and an explosive charge under a wooden pallet in the yard. A subsequent search inside the house turned up 25 boxes of 5.56mm ammunition, seven M16 magazines, and an M16 weapon part in a locked bedroom closet. Three suspects, aged 17, 19 and 56, all Rahat residents, were arrested and taken for questioning at Rahat Station. (ANI/TPS)

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