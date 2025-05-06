DT
PT
Poliovirus detected in sewage samples of 18 districts of Pakistan

Poliovirus detected in sewage samples of 18 districts of Pakistan

Polio virus has been detected in sewage samples collected from 18 districts across Pakistan, according to ARY News.
ANI
Updated At : 08:11 AM May 06, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], May 6 (ANI): Polio virus has been detected in sewage samples collected from 18 districts across Pakistan, according to ARY News.

As per ARY News, Pakistan's National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio, conducted latest environmental testing, between April 7-17, revealed the presence of Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1) in sewage samples from multiple locations.

The NEOC confirmed that sewage samples in four provinces showed signs of contamination.

It was reported that positive samples were obtained from three districts in Balochistan, six in Sindh, six in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two districts of Punjab.

It was also reported that the Polio virus was also detected in sewage samples of Islamabad's federal territory.

According to NEOC, eight polio virus cases have been reported in the country in 2025.

ARY News reported that last year, a total of 74 polio cases were reported in the country.

Polio is a crippling disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this disease.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), polio is a highly infectious disease caused by a virus. The virus is transmitted person-to-person, mainly through the faecal-oral route or, less frequently, by a common vehicle (for example, contaminated water or food), and multiplies in the intestine.

Polio, a highly infectious disease, can cause paralysis and even death, with no cure available. However, vaccination remains the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completing the routine vaccination schedule for children under five are crucial to providing high immunity against polio.

Children under 5 years of age are mainly affected by polio, according to the WHO. However, anyone of any age who is unvaccinated can contract the disease. There is no cure for polio, it can only be prevented. The polio vaccine, given multiple times, can protect a child for life. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

