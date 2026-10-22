Polish PM Donald Tusk arrives in New Delhi; bilateral talks with PM Modi, India-Poland Business Forum on agenda

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has arrived in New Delhi for his scheduled visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs, announcing the Polish PM's arrival, extended him a warm welcome while expressing hopes for further strengthening of the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

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PM Tusk was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Chaudhary

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In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "A warm welcome to Prime Minister Donald Tusk @donaldtusk of Poland on his arrival in New Delhi. He was received at the airport by MoS @dr_rajbhushan. The visit will provide fresh impetus to the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and further deepen our longstanding ties."

A warm welcome to Prime Minister Donald Tusk @donaldtusk of Poland on his arrival in New Delhi. He was received at the airport by MoS @dr_rajbhushan. The visit will provide fresh impetus to the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and further deepen our longstanding ties. 🇮🇳🇵🇱 https://t.co/RtpyX0ILCo — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 21, 2026

This diplomatic visit marks Tusk's second official visit to India in his capacity as Polish Prime Minister, following his earlier tenure in 2010.

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Building on this momentum, Tusk is scheduled to hold high-level bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on October 22, during which both leaders will review the full scope of bilateral relations, which were elevated to a Strategic Partnership during PM Modi's official visit to Poland in August 2024. Furthermore, both leaders will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA confirmed.

For the duration of his visit to India, Tusk will be accompanied by Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski and a substantial business delegation.

Following the conclusion of his official engagements in Delhi, PM Tusk will proceed to Bengaluru, where he is set to interact with various business stakeholders, including representatives from the information technology and space sectors. An India-Poland Business Forum is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on October 22 and in Bengaluru on October 23.

"The visit will provide the opportunity to further strengthen the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defence, emerging technologies, renewable energy, education, culture and people-to-people ties. It would also serve to deepen the India-EU strategic partnership," the MEA mentioned.

This high-level diplomatic outreach follows recent ministerial engagements aimed at consolidating bilateral frameworks. On September 4, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Radoslaw Sikorski, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland, during a meeting in Warsaw to review progress on the Joint Action Plan 2024-28.

“This afternoon, I met with DPM and FM Radoslaw Sikorski of Poland here in Warsaw. We reviewed the progress of our Joint Action Plan 2024-28, focusing on trade and investment, space, digital, AI, semiconductors, defence, education, shipping, mining and energy, people-to-people, culture and multilateral cooperation,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X after the meeting.

“Value Poland’s support for deeper India-EU cooperation. Confident that the entry into force of the FTA will lead to even closer bilateral cooperation. Discussed the complex global challenges, including supply chain resilience and food, fuel and fertiliser security. Endless war must give way to an end of war,” he added.

During his visit to the European nation, EAM Jaishankar also called on Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw, holding talks on the positive trajectory of the India-Poland Strategic Partnership.

“Glad to call on Polish President Karol Nawrocki. Our conversation focused on the positive trajectory of our Strategic Partnership. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, Middle East/West Asia, IMEC and G20,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X. (ANI)

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