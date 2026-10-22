Polish PM Donald Tusk pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat during India visit

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi during his official visit to India, which aims to strengthen bilateral ties and advance the India-Poland Strategic Partnership.

Tusk laid a wreath at Raj Ghat, the memorial dedicated to the Father of the Nation, as part of his engagements during the two-day visit.

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Following the ceremony, he will head to the Hyderabad House, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks.

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Earlier on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Polish Prime Minister and discussed ways to deepen cooperation between the two countries across a wide range of sectors.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Pleased to call on Prime Minister Donald Tusk @donaldtuskof Poland. Appreciated his sharing thoughts on deepening India - Poland cooperation across a wide range of domains.”

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He also expressed anticipation for Tusk's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advance the bilateral Strategic Partnership.

Tusk arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for an official visit from October 21 to 23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. He is accompanied by Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski and a business delegation.

The two prime ministers are scheduled to hold bilateral talks on Thursday to review bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Tusk will also participate in the India-Poland Business Forum in New Delhi before travelling to Bengaluru on October 23 to engage with leaders from India's information technology and space sectors.

India and Poland elevated their bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership during Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024. Tusk's current visit marks the first visit by a Polish Prime Minister to India since 2010.

Former Polish Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski said both countries aim to increase annual bilateral trade from approximately USD 6 billion to USD 10 billion, with business forums in New Delhi and Bengaluru expected to facilitate partnerships between companies.

He also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in defence and space technology, adding that the India-European Union free trade agreement could help expand economic engagement.

The Union Ministry of External Affairs said Tusk's visit would provide fresh impetus to the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and further strengthen longstanding ties between the two countries. (ANI)

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