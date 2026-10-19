Polish PM Donald Tusk to visit India from October 21-23, hold bilateral talks with PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will undertake an official visit to India from October 21-23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with both leaders set to review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

According to the official press release issued by the MEA, Tusk will be accompanied by Andrzej Domanski, Minister of Finance and Economy, and a large business delegation.

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During his visit, Tusk will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on October 22, during which the two leaders will review India-Poland relations, which were elevated to a Strategic Partnership during PM Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024.

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The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.

This will be Tusk's second visit to India in his capacity as Prime Minister of Poland, with his first visit having taken place during his earlier tenure in 2010. He also visited New Delhi in 2017 for the India-EU Summit in his capacity as President of the European Council.

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As part of his visit, Tusk will travel to Bengaluru, where he will engage with business stakeholders, including representatives from the information technology and space sectors.

The MEA said an India-Poland Business Forum would be held on October 22 in New Delhi and on October 23 in Bengaluru.

"The visit will provide the opportunity to further strengthen the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defence, emerging technologies, renewable energy, education, culture and people-to-people ties," the MEA said in the press release.

The visit would also serve to deepen the India-European Union (EU) strategic partnership, it added.

The upcoming visit follows the elevation of India-Poland ties to a Strategic Partnership in August 2024 and is expected to provide an opportunity for both countries to advance cooperation across key sectors, including trade, investment, defence and emerging technologies.

Earlier in October, placing defence cooperation and industrial collaboration at the forefront of bilateral ties, Polish Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domański had outlined major plans to expand trade and defence partnerships with India ahead of Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s upcoming visit.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday (local time), Polish Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domański detailed the preparations for the high-profile diplomatic visit scheduled for late October, which will include a delegation of 100 firms.

Elaborating on strategic and security sectors following his meeting with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the Polish minister emphasised mutual aspirations to strengthen industrial partnerships and increase defence exports.

"We want to develop a strong defence industry. To do this, we would certainly like to maintain good trade relations in defence products with trusted partners like India. Therefore, it is no surprise that we would also like to increase the export of our defence products to India. During the visit, we will bring Polish defence companies to India," Domański stated.

This upcoming diplomatic engagement builds upon strong foundations established when India and Poland elevated their diplomatic ties to a Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Warsaw in August 2024, marking the first visit by an Indian premier to the European nation in 45 years. During the visit, both leaders adopted a comprehensive five-year action plan spanning trade and investment, defence, energy, green technologies, agriculture, and infrastructure. Prime Minister Modi also extended an invitation to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to visit India, following Tusk's previous visit to the country in 2010. (ANI)

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