Political persecution, poll interference: Trump after grand jury votes to indict him

PTI

New York, March 31

Former US President Donald Trump has termed the indictment against him a "political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history" and said the "witch-hunt will backfire massively" on current President Joe Biden.

A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Trump for his role in paying hush money to a porn star. A New York Times report added that an indictment is expected to be announced in the coming days.

"By then, prosecutors working for the district attorney, Alvin L Bragg," will have asked Trump to surrender and to face arraignment on charges that remain unknown for now.

"This is political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the radical left Democrats -- the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this country -- have been engaged in a witch-hunt to destroy the 'Make America Great Again' movement.

"You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this," Trump said in a statement.

The former president alleged that the Democrats "lied, cheated and stole in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump'. But now they've done the unthinkable -- indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant election interference".

Trump called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a disgrace.

"Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he's doing Joe Biden's dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time!" he said.

He said that he believes "this witch-hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden".