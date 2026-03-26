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Home / World / Political repression, disappearances in Pakistan highlighted at UNHRC

Political repression, disappearances in Pakistan highlighted at UNHRC

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ANI
Updated At : 02:25 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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Geneva [Switzerland], March 26 (ANI): Pakistan's human rights situation came under sharp scrutiny at a side event during the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), where speakers raised concerns over political repression, enforced disappearances, and alleged violations of international obligations linked to Pakistan's GSP+ trade status.

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Former Minister Zulfi Bukhari, associated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, alleged a systematic crackdown on his party following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2023.

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He claimed thousands of party workers were detained, political freedoms were curtailed, and civilians were tried in military courts. Bukhari further alleged that Khan has spent over two and a half years in prison under worsening health conditions, with limited legal and family access.

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Despite his criticism, Bukhari argued that Pakistan should retain its GSP+ status granted by the European Union, calling it a crucial mechanism for maintaining economic stability and enforcing accountability. However, he urged stronger oversight to ensure compliance with international human rights conventions.

Imran Khan's son, Kasim Khan, described his father's detention as "arbitrary" and said he has been held in solitary confinement with restricted communication. He alleged denial of medical care and family visits, calling it part of a broader pattern of repression since 2022. He also questioned the credibility of Pakistan's 2024 elections, claiming they were manipulated to sideline his father's party.

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Offering a wider perspective, Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement, highlighted longstanding human rights violations in Balochistan. He cited cases of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture, alleging that thousands of activists and civilians have been affected over decades. According to him, such practices reflect a systemic issue that transcends political regimes.

Baloch emphasised that Pakistan's continued access to the GSP+ framework raises serious questions about the enforcement of human rights conditionality. He urged the European Union to conduct a transparent review of Pakistan's compliance with treaties such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention Against Torture. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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