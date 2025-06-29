"Political witch hunt": Trump on continuation of trial against Israeli PM Netanyahu

Washington DC [US], June 29 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (US local time) called the continuation of the trial against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "political witch hunt".

The remarks come as the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is currently on trial for three separate alleged corruption charges, known as Case 1,000, 2,000, and 4,000, involving allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, as reported by Anadolu Agency. However, Netanyahu had consistently denied all accusations, dismissing them as "fake".

Expressing anguish in a post on Truth Social, the US President stated that it is a terrible situation where the Israeli PM has to spend time in the courtroom while he is in the middle of negotiating a deal with Hamas.

"It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu. He is a War Hero and a Prime Minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to bring Great Success in getting rid of the dangerous Nuclear threat in Iran. Importantly, he is right now in the process of negotiating a Deal with Hamas, which will include getting the Hostages back. How is it possible that the Prime Minister of Israel can be forced to sit in a Courtroom all day long, over NOTHING (Cigars, Bugs Bunny Doll, etc.). It is a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT, very similar to the Witch Hunt that I was forced to endure," Trump wrote.

Underscoring the unjust nature of the action, Trump said that the travesty of "Justice" will interfere with both Iran and Hamas negotiations.

"This travesty of "Justice" will interfere with both Iran and Hamas negotiations. In other words, it is INSANITY doing what the out-of-control prosecutors are doing to Bibi Netanyahu. The United States of America spends Billions of dollars a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this. We just had a Great Victory with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the helm -- And this greatly tarnishes our Victory. LET BIBI GO, HE'S GOT A BIG JOB TO DO!" he wrote.

Netanyahu's trial, which began in May 2020, marks the first time a sitting Israeli prime minister has taken the stand as a criminal defendant and under Israeli law, Netanyahu is not obligated to resign unless convicted by the Supreme Court, Anadolu Agency reported.

In addition to that, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague had also issued arrest warrants against the Israeli PM, accusing him of "crimes against humanity and war crimes".

The charges include allegations of targeting civilians and enforcing policies of starvation in Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump has called for the "immediate" cancellation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trial, denouncing the proceedings as a politically motivated "witch hunt" by the Israeli judiciary, noting that it will be the US that will 'save' Israeli PM.

According to Trump, the charges against Netanyahu, which include bribery and fraud in multiple cases, are politically motivated and based on trivial allegations, including "cigars, a Bugs Bunny doll, and numerous other unfair charges".

He characterised the case as a "horror show" that has dragged on since 2020, making Netanyahu the first sitting Israeli Prime Minister ever to face trial while in office, as per Anadolu Agency. (ANI)

