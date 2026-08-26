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Home / World / 'Politically motivated, highly malicious': India denounces UN racial discrimination committee remarks

'Politically motivated, highly malicious': India denounces UN racial discrimination committee remarks

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ANI
Updated At : 01:18 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): India on Wednesday rejected the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination's observations concerning the country, characterising them as "politically motivated" and "highly malicious".

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In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that it has taken note of the remarks released by the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination following India's 11th periodic review under ICERD, conducted in Geneva on August 11-12.

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The MEA clarified that the exercise constituted a routine treaty-body review, in which India participated in a spirit of constructive engagement. It stressed that India's commitment to combating racial discrimination remains firm and unwavering.

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Throughout the review process, India underscored its constitutional safeguards, comprehensive legal framework, pluralistic ethos, and continuous efforts directed at safeguarding disadvantaged communities.

"While we will respond to the Committee's observations through the established procedure, the inter-Ministerial delegation, which was led by the Solicitor General of India, Shri Tushar Mehta, had already rejected the sweeping generalisations, unsubstantiated allegations, or tendency to exceed the Convention's mandate during the review meeting," the MEA stated.

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"India rejects any politically motivated highly malicious references in the report with all the contempt that it deserves," the ministry added.

The response from the MEA comes after the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination raised concerns regarding reports alleging "large-scale violations" by law enforcement personnel against ethnic and ethno-religious populations, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples, including Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, particularly Dalits, and non-citizens.

The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) functions as an independent expert panel tasked with monitoring the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination across its States parties.

The recent review, conducted on August 11-12, encompassed India's 12th and 21st combined periodic reports submitted to CERD in 2023. Deliberations addressed various matters, including the administrative framework for implementing ICERD, progress achieved by marginalised groups, and policy interventions to counter prejudice and intolerance, according to a statement by the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva.

"The Indian delegation highlighted our pluralism; diversity; scale and complexity; constitutional and legal framework and safeguards; affirmative actions, democratic accountability; judicial remedies; targeted public policy; and sustained socio-economic development, as we continue our journey towards ensuring equality, dignity and opportunity for all Indians," the official statement noted.

The review process reflected India's continued engagement with the global human rights framework alongside its persistent efforts towards protecting and promoting the fundamental rights of all citizens. India was actively involved in negotiating and drafting the ICERD during the 1960s, amidst broader efforts by developing nations against colonialism, apartheid, and racial discrimination. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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