Poll shows French President Macron's bloc ahead in parliamentary election

Paris, June 8
French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist political camp is seen as slightly ahead of its main left-wing rival in the first round of this month's parliamentary elections, an Ipsos/Cevipof poll for Le Monde newspaper showed.
Macron's 'Ensemble' bloc is seen winning 28% of votes in the first round, versus 27.5% for the left-wing 'Nupes' bloc. Voting takes place on June 12 and June 19.
It added that Macron's centrist camp was expected to win between 275 and 315 seats in the French parliament, where an absolute majority requires 289 seats. Macron needs a majority to help implement pro-business reforms. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab police seek Red Corner Notice for Sidhu Moosewala killing conspirator Goldy Brar
Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, an active member of Lawr...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police
Arrested suspect identified as Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias...
Some defence infra being set up by China near its border with India alarming: US commander
Armed forces of both the countries have been engaged in bord...
De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines
‘Airport operators to take help of the local police and secu...