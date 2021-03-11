Polls likely in Pakistan before appointment of new army chief

London, May 11
The Defence Minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Asif, on Wednesday revealed the possibility of general elections in November, prior to the appointment of the new army chief, Geo News reported.
In an interview with BBC, Asif said that there is a possibility that the caretaker government will leave before November and a new government will come into power.
Regarding the extension of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure, he said the army chief had announced that he wasn't seeking an extension.
"I welcome his decision as it has closed the door on speculations," he added.
Meanwhile, Express Tribune reported that Nawaz Sharif has summoned an "emergency meeting" of the party leaders in London to discuss matters related to the economy and the prevailing political situation in Pakistan.
According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his delegation reached London on Wednesday morning for the meeting in which some "big decisions" are likely to be made.
--IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape
A Division Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Hari ...
Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake ...
SC order on sedition law: Mustn't cross 'Laxman Rekha', says govt; Opposition insists speaking truth true patriotism
The Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold
From Disha Ravi to Arundhati, Supreme Court sedition law stay to impact several high-profile cases
Some noted journalists like late Vinod Dua also had to face ...
Watch: CCTV captures attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali
Security agencies analysing it for leads