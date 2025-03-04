Pope Francis suffered two episodes of "acute respiratory insufficiency", Vatican says

Vatican City, March 4 (ANI): Pope Francis suffered two episodes of "acute respiratory insufficiency" on Monday as the 88-year-old pontiff continues to battle pneumonia, according to Vatican News, citing the Holy See Press Office.

In a statement on Monday, the Holy See Press Office said, "Today, the Holy Father suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm."

"Two bronchoscopies were therefore performed, with the need to remove large secretions," it added.

It further said that non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed in the afternoon. According to the statement, Pope Francis remained alert, oriented and cooperative at all times.

In a statement, the Holy See Press Office said, "In the afternoon, non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed. The Holy Father remained alert, oriented and cooperative at all times," Vatican News reported.

"The prognosis remains guarded," it added.

Pope Francis's test values are unchanged, suggesting that he does not have leukocytosis (a high white blood cell count). This, in turn, suggests that there is no new infection, and the accumulation of mucus is merely the consequence of the pontiff's pre-existing pneumonia.

The cause of the two attacks was the bronchi's reaction, which attempted to expel the accumulated mucus to eliminate the bacteria. The pontiff's clinical condition remains complex, and further crises, such as those that occurred this afternoon, are possible.

Earlier on March 2, Pope Francis made a passionate plea for peace, describing war as "absurd," according to the Holy See Press Office release.

Pope Francis made a poignant plea for peace, specifically mentioning several conflict-ridden regions around the world. He urged the faithful to pray for Ukraine, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, Kivu, Palestine and Israel.

In an Angelus address prepared by Pope Francis while he continues his hospital treatment and published by the Holy See Press Office, the Pope thanked the faithful for their closeness in his moment of "frailty." He urged them to continue praying for peace in the world, just as they pray for him.

Expressing his gratitude for the faithful's prayers and support, Pope Francis urged them to continue praying for peace in the world and called for special prayers for these conflict-torn regions: Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and Kivu.

"From here, war appears even more absurd," he said, calling in particular for prayers for "tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and Kivu," Vatican News quoted a statement published by the Holy See Press Office.

By highlighting these specific regions, Pope Francis brought attention to the urgent need for peace, reconciliation, and humanitarian support in these areas. The Pope also reflected on his own illness, saying it has taught him to trust in the Lord and share in the suffering of others. He expressed his appreciation for his medical care and acknowledged the hidden graces within his illness.

The Pope also expressed his gratitude to the doctors and healthcare professionals "for the attention with which they are taking care of me" and reflected on the hidden grace within his illness.

"It is precisely in these moments that we learn even more to trust in the Lord; at the same time, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many sick and suffering people," he said.

Pope Francis went on to emphasise the importance of fraternal correction, encouraging the faithful to examine their own lives and how they look at others. (ANI)

