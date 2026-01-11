Pope hopes for peace in Middle East, Ukraine amid rising violence in Iran

Vatican City [Vatican], January 11 (ANI): Pope Leo on Sunday expressed deep concern over escalating violence in the Middle East and Ukraine, offering prayers for peace and urging renewed dialogue to end conflicts that continue to claim civilian lives.

During his address, the Pope said his thoughts were with people affected by unrest in West Asia, particularly Iran and Syria, where prolonged instability has led to widespread suffering.

"My thoughts turn to the situation currently unfolding in the Middle East, especially in Iran and Syria, where ongoing tensions continue to claim many lives. I hope and pray that dialogue and peace may be patiently nurtured in pursuit of the common good of the whole of society, Pope Leo XIV wrote in an X post.

The Pope's remarks come amid heightened tensions and violence across Iran, where anti-government protests snowballed into widespread tension.

According to the US-based human rights organisation HRANA, at least 116 people have been killed since the protests began in Iran, which have escalated into widespread violent confrontations across 30 provinces.

Turning to the conflict in Eastern Europe, the Pope highlighted the worsening humanitarian impact of attacks in Ukraine, especially as winter conditions intensify.

"In Ukraine, new attacks - particularly severe ones aimed at energy infrastructure as the cold weather grows harsher - are taking a heavy toll on the civilian population. I pray for those who suffer and renew my appeal for an end to the violence and for renewed efforts to achieve peace, " he wrote in another X post.

Meanwhile, Iran's Isfahan Governor Ali Ahmadi confirmed that 30 security personnel lost their lives in what he described as foreign-backed unrest in the province, according to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV.

Addressing the issue on Sunday, Ahmadi stated that funeral processions for the slain personnel are scheduled to take place on Monday.

He also said that civilian casualties included a two-month-old infant during the violence. Press TV reported that the riots resulted in extensive destruction, with 10 mosques in Isfahan set on fire.

In the adjacent province of Fars, at least 12 security personnel were also killed during the riots, as quoted by Press TV from Ibrahim Bayani, Director General of the provincial Martyrs' Foundation department.

Separately, Police Special Units Commander General Masoud Modaqq said on Sunday that eight members of his unit were killed during the unrest, Press TV reported.

Iranian officials reiterated that protests over economic hardships are legitimate and would be addressed, but stressed that violence and sabotage will not be permitted.

Authorities alleged that rioters took advantage of public anger linked to rising costs of living and the sharp fall of the rial, blaming the situation on unilateral US sanctions aimed at Iran's central bank and oil exports.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday took a sharp jibe at US President Donald Trump for backing anti-government protests in Iran, telling him to "manage his own country" instead of commenting on Iran's internal affairs.

In a message posted on X, Khamenei accused the US President of encouraging unrest in Iran while failing to address serious problems at home.

"The President of the United States declared that if the Iranian government did this or that, he would side with the rioters. The rioters have placed their hopes in him. If he is so competent, let him manage his own country then," Khamenei wrote. (ANI)

