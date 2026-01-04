DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pope Leo calls for Venezuela to remain an independent country

Pope Leo calls for Venezuela to remain an independent country

Leo, the first American pope, also called for respect for human rights and the rule of law 'as enshrined' in Venezuela's constitution

article_Author
Reuters
Vatican City, Updated At : 05:48 PM Jan 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pope Leo. File
Advertisement

Pope Leo called for Venezuela to remain an independent nation and said he was following developments after the United States' toppling of President Nicolas Maduro with a "soul full of concern" on Sunday.

Advertisement

Leo, the first American pope, also called for respect for human rights and the rule of law "as enshrined" in Venezuela's constitution.

Advertisement

"We must not delay in overcoming violence and embarking on paths of justice and peace, while guaranteeing the country's sovereignty," the pope told pilgrims in St. Peter's Square during his Sunday prayer.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US would take control of oil-rich Venezuela after ordering a raid to capture Maduro, who is currently being held in a New York detention centre awaiting drug charges.

Leo, who has criticised some of Trump's right-wing policies, in December had urged the US president not to oust Maduro using military force.

Advertisement

"The good of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail over every other consideration," said the pontiff.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts