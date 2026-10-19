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Home / World / Pope Leo to hold Wednesday audience for first time since cancer surgery

Pope Leo to hold Wednesday audience for first time since cancer surgery

The 71-year-old pontiff had an operation on October 13 to remove the lower lobe of his right lung

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Reuters
Vatican City, Updated At : 03:06 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Pope Leo leads the Angelus prayer from a window of the Apostolic Palace, following his discharge from hospital after surgery for lung cancer, at the Vatican, on Sunday. Reuters
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Pope Leo will hold a general audience with pilgrims at the Vatican on Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery for lung cancer, the Vatican said.

The 71-year-old pontiff had an operation on October 13 to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, fuelling speculation about how his illness might change his 17-month papacy.

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Leo pledged on Sunday, in his first public event since the surgery, that he would slowly resume his usual activities as the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

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The pope hosts a general audience with pilgrims on most Wednesdays of the year. It is either held in St. Peter's Square or indoors, depending on the weather.

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