Pope Leo XIV embarks on 12-day apostolic visit across three Latin American nations

Rome [Italy], November 6 (ANI): Pope Leo XIV has embarked on his 12-day Apostolic Journey to Latin America, marking the sixth international trip of his papacy.

According to Vatican News, the ITA Airways aircraft carrying the Holy Father and the accompanying press corps departed from Rome’s Fiumicino International Airport at 7:05 AM local time on Friday, beginning an extensive tour that will take him to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru.

The Holy Father is scheduled to land at Montevideo-Carrasco International Airport at approximately 4:30 PM local time, where an official welcome ceremony will take place. Pope Leo’s itinerary in the Uruguayan capital begins with a formal welcome ceremony at 5:30 PM in Independence Square, followed by meetings with civil authorities, representatives of civil society, and members of the diplomatic corps, Vatican News reported.

Vatican News notes that after these meetings, the Pope will hold a private visit with the President of the Republic of Uruguay before celebrating Vespers alongside local clergy, religious, and seminarians at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and Saints Philip and James.

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Following his program in Uruguay, Vatican News reports that the Holy Father will travel to Argentina, with visits planned for Buenos Aires, Córdoba, and Luján. The final leg of his journey will take him to Peru, where he is scheduled to visit Lima, Chiclayo, Cusco, and Pucallpa.

Vatican News highlights that the 12-day journey, running from November 6 to 17, represents an intensive pastoral schedule. Throughout the trip, Pope Leo is expected to visit ten cities, undertake approximately a dozen flights, and deliver nearly 40 addresses in Spanish. (ANI)

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