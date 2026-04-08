Pope Leo XIV hails US-Iran truce as "sign of deep hope" after "unacceptable" threats

Vatican City, April 8 (ANI): Pope Leo XIV has expressed his approval regarding the announcement of a provisional truce established between the United States and Iran.

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Addressing a gathering at St Peter's Square on Wednesday, the pontiff stated that he received the development "with satisfaction and as a sign of deep hope," according to remarks translated by Vatican News.

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The head of the Catholic Church offered these observations shortly after voicing strong disapproval of President Trump's warning to eradicate "a whole civilisation" should Tehran fail to comply with American ultimatums by the Tuesday evening deadline.

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Speaking to the press on Tuesday regarding the escalation, the Pope remarked, "Today, as we all know, there was this threat against the entire people of Iran, and this is truly unacceptable."

He further emphasised that while the situation involves clear "issues here of international law," the underlying concern transcends legalities. "Even more than that, it is a moral question for the good of the people," the pontiff added.

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The Pope's message of hope followed a significant de-escalation by US President Donald Trump, who suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran. Announcing a two-week, double-sided ceasefire, Trump indicated that a 10-point proposal received from Iran was "workable."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump explained that the proposal would serve as a ground to negotiate a permanent deal, while reiterating that the US has already achieved most of its military objectives.

The President revealed that the decision followed mediation by Pakistan, stating, "Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."

Trump added that this suspension is subject to the "COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz," noting that both nations are now far along with a definitive agreement concerning long-term peace in the Middle East.

The Iranian side swiftly accepted the peace overture, agreeing to the two-week pause in military operations and guaranteeing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi confirmed the Islamic Republic's response on X, stating that their "Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations" provided that attacks against Iran are halted.

Araghchi noted that the decision was made on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, acknowledging the US acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for further talks.

This diplomatic breakthrough has paved the way for formal negotiations. Talks between the Iranian delegation, led by Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the US team, headed by Vice-President JD Vance, are scheduled to take place this Friday in Islamabad. (ANI)

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