Pope Leo XIV returns to Peru to big welcome, calls it his "homeland"

Lima [Peru], November 12 (ANI): Pope Leo XIV touched down in Lima on Wednesday for a historic visit, describing Peru as his "homeland" and expressing profound appreciation to the local populace for shaping his evolution as a shepherd through their shared experiences, hardships and triumphs.

"Today I understand how much of this land remains with me and how much of my own story also belongs to you," Leo stated, eliciting warm applause from the assembly. "That is why I can tell you, with deep gratitude, that I am also returning to my homeland."

The pontiff was greeted by an enthusiastic reception upon disembarking from his chartered aircraft at Lima airport, where he was welcomed by Fujimori and embraced two children who offered him floral tributes.

Vatican figures indicate that approximately three million individuals thronged the motorcade route into the capital, brandishing Peruvian and Vatican banners. Several fervent well-wishers bypassed security perimeters to shadow his transport during his transit to the presidential palace for a closed-door discussion with the president.

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During the official reception ceremony within the palace courtyard, Leo joined Fujimori and a youth choir in singing the Peruvian national anthem.

This Peruvian visit constitutes the concluding stage of the pontiff's three-nation South American visit and serves as its emotional culmination. Prior to ascending to the papacy, Leo, born Robert Prevost, spent over twenty years in Peru working as a missionary priest and subsequently as a bishop, frequently attributing his understanding of pastoral leadership to the nation.

Possessing dual citizenship in the United States and Peru, Leo is the first pope to originate from either nation.

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The papal visit unfolds as Peru grapples with multiple critical challenges, encompassing financial disparity, violent delinquency, governmental turbulence and the impending threat of climate anomalies associated with El Niño.

The nation, with a population of roughly 34 million, recorded a monetary poverty rate of 25.7 per cent in 2025. (ANI)

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