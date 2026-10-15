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Home / World / Pope Leo XIV shows "good recovery" from lung cancer surgery

Pope Leo XIV shows "good recovery" from lung cancer surgery

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ANI
Updated At : 08:00 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Rome [Italy], October 15 (ANI): Pope Leo XIV is demonstrating positive health progress on his third day in hospital following a surgical procedure to excise the lower lobe of his right lung due to a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, the Holy See Press Office stated in its latest update.

Detailing his condition, the statement noted, "This morning, the Holy Father underwent routine checks, which yielded normal results. The chest X-ray showed good recovery of the lung that underwent surgery. He carried out his daily activities independently. His physiotherapy session included a full range of physical activities. Overall, his postoperative recovery is progressing normally."

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The 71-year-old pontiff is suffering from lung adenocarcinoma, a prevalent form of lung cancer. Intraoperative tissue analyses validated the diagnosis, aligning with preliminary suspicions held by medical practitioners following preoperative assessments.

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Leo checked into Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday afternoon for an operation to extract a mass identified during a recent medical examination. Initially, the Holy See reported that the procedure concluded successfully before disclosing further insights provided by the lead surgeon, Professor Stefano Margaritora, who serves as the head of thoracic surgery at the medical institution.

Margaritora stated that the lower lobe of the Pope's right lung was excised using a video-assisted technique designed to ensure the intervention achieved curative aims.

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A rapid tissue evaluation carried out during the surgery confirmed the presence of lung adenocarcinoma, matching pre-surgical expectations, the medical bulletin noted.

The surgical procedure lasted roughly 90 minutes and concluded without any complications. The pontiff regained consciousness normally and recuperated within his hospital suite, the Vatican announced.

Leo departed from Vatican City shortly before 1.00 pm local time on Tuesday, travelling approximately nine kilometres northwards to Gemelli Hospital. He was observed waving from the rear compartment of a black SUV as his convoy navigated through Rome.

Upon reaching the hospital premises, he exchanged greetings with several officials and walked past a crowd of well-wishers who cheered and wished him a speedy recovery.

Earlier announcements from the Vatican indicated that Leo is anticipated to remain hospitalised for roughly a week, with all public duties suspended until October 20.

Chosen by the global cardinalate in May 2025, Leo is considered relatively young for the papacy. Born Robert Prevost in Chicago in 1955, he dedicated decades of service as a missionary and bishop in Peru before assuming leadership of the Catholic Church.

The pontiff enjoys athletic pursuits such as tennis and has no history of smoking. He had no widely publicised health complications before the current medical situation.

His predecessor, Pope Francis, faced multiple hospital admissions as his physical condition declined during his final years, passing away at the age of 88 in April 2025.

Leo maintains a rigorous agenda and is scheduled to undertake an 11-day itinerary spanning Uruguay, Argentina and Peru between November 6 and 17.

The Pope holds the highest authority within the Catholic Church, an institution comprising approximately 1.4 billion adherents worldwide. No designated deputy automatically assumes his duties during periods of illness, though routine administrative functions of the Vatican proceed throughout any papal incapacity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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