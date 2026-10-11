DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Pope Leo XIV to undergo surgery to remove nodule found in lung 

Pope Leo XIV to undergo surgery to remove nodule found in lung 

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:10 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rome [Italy], October 11 (ANI): Pope Leo XIV announced on Sunday during his Angelus address that he will undergo surgery in the coming days at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital to remove a “localised nodule” recently discovered in his lung.

According to Vatican News, the Pontiff shared the update during his Angelus address to the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square, reassuring them that the nodule had been "detected at a very early stage and was well localised."

Advertisement

He said his medical team had recommended surgical intervention to remove the nodule and confirmed that he had decided to follow their advice.

Advertisement

During the Marian prayer, Pope Leo XIV also expressed gratitude for the spiritual support of the faithful and sought their continued prayers ahead of the scheduled procedure.

According to a working translation of his Italian remarks provided by Vatican News, the Pontiff stated, “Dear friends, during some recent medical examinations, doctors found a localised nodule in my lung. It was detected at a very early stage and is well localised. The doctors believe surgery is appropriate. Following their advice, I have therefore decided to undergo an operation to remove it. The operation is already scheduled for the coming days. I thank you for your spiritual closeness and entrust myself to your prayers."

Advertisement

Providing further details about the procedure, Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, said in response to media inquiries that "the operation is scheduled for the first days of this week and the estimated post-operative recovery time will be about one week," Vatican News reported.

The surgery is scheduled to take place at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome, a major medical facility that has previously provided treatment to popes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts