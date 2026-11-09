Buenos Aires [Argentina], November 9 (ANI): Pope Leo XIV has sent a sharp messgae to Argentine President Javier Milei and the country's political leadership to place the common good above immediate political interests, calling for inclusive economic policies, stronger democratic institutions and greater attention to vulnerable sections of society.

Addressing government authorities at Palacio Libertad, after arriving in Argentina on Sunday, in Buenos Aires on Sunday, the Pope emphasised that political authority must be exercised as a service to the entire community and not for narrow interests.

"Authority is most authentic when it is exercised as service, when it looks beyond the immediate, and when it uses its power to promote the welfare of all," Pope Leo said.

According to Vatican News, the Pontiff also stressed that those entrusted with public office must act with prudence, recognise the limits of their authority and direct their decisions towards the welfare of the entire community.

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His remarks come as Milei's government continues to pursue sweeping economic reforms, including reductions in public expenditure, as part of its efforts to tackle inflation and restructure Argentina's economy.

Without directly criticising the President, Pope Leo called for economic policies that ensure growth reaches all sections of society, particularly those facing financial difficulties.

"Efforts should be made to promote whatever creates opportunities, stimulates private initiative and ensures that economic growth also benefits those who are disadvantaged," he said.

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He specifically referred to families facing an uncertain future, unemployed people, elderly citizens and those who struggle to meet household expenses despite working hard.

The Pope also underlined the importance of democratic institutions, political dialogue and respect for differing opinions, saying that democracy is strengthened through the willingness to listen and seek agreement.

"Democracy is also strengthened by the daily conduct of public life: through willingness to listen, through careful use of words, through the patient search for agreement," he said.

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Highlighting concerns over the country's younger generation, Pope Leo questioned why young people were compelled to leave Argentina to pursue their aspirations.

"A nation must seriously ask itself where it has failed when its young people have to leave their homeland in order to make their dreams come true," he said.

He called for greater investment in education, vocational training, universities and research to create opportunities for young Argentinians.

The Pope also urged stronger institutions and cooperation among South American countries to tackle organised crime, human trafficking, drug trafficking and corruption.

As per Vatican News, Pope Leo further called on Argentina's leaders to preserve national unity and ensure that future generations inherit a country worthy of its history and potential.

Pope Leo is currently undertaking a 12-day Apostolic Journey to Latin America, covering Uruguay, Argentina and Peru. (ANI)

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