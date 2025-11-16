DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Portugal put on high alert as storm Claudia moves towards UK

Portugal put on high alert as storm Claudia moves towards UK

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:00 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Lisbon [Portugal], November 16 (ANI): The districts of Setubal and Faro in Portugal remain under an orange warning after Storm Claudia battered the country and killed two people as the storm makes its way towards England and Wales, EuroNews reported.

Advertisement

The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds, triggering landslides and flooding. The powerful weather also uprooted numerous trees and damaged homes, roads and vehicles, as reported by EuroNews.

Advertisement

Roughly 2,434 incidents, mainly related to flooding, were reported between Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning, according to Portugal's National Authority for Emergency and Civil Protection.

Advertisement

The district of Faro in southern Portugal was particularly affected on Friday, with heavy rain and strong winds causing flooding and trees to fall, EuroNews reported.

Storm Claudia is bringing heavy and persistent rain to England and Wales, with 81.8mm already recorded between Thursday and Friday at a Natural Resources Wales rain gauge at Tafalog in Gwent, UK Met Office reported.

Advertisement

In Azeitão, in the municipality of Setubal, a road collapsed following a landslide, leaving it completely blocked in both directions.

Several places in the Setubal district were flooded, including the Sines market.

The storm also claimed the lives of two people, who died following flash floods near Lisbon. The victims, an elderly couple in their 80s, were found inside their home in Fernão Ferro, one of the most affected areas in Seixal, a suburb near Lisbon, as per EuroNews.

In all regions of mainland Portugal, the yellow warning level remains in place due to precipitation, including "sometimes heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms". In coastal areas, warnings are in effect for "waves of four to five metres" expected to continue until Saturday night.

Storm Claudia is expected to bring persistent rainfall and strong winds to parts of England and Wales later on Friday, as per EuroNews.

The Met Office has issued amber warnings across several regions, and additional yellow severe weather warnings are in force across most of England and Wales. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts