Portugal shooting probe underway after viral post claims 'new gangster' role

Lisbon [Portugal], June 26 (ANI): Authorities in Portugal have launched an urgent investigation following a shooting in the Cidade Nova area of Odivelas that left an Indian-origin man, identified as Kishore Gujarati, injured. Agencies are verifying the firing incident.

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The incident has triggered widespread alarm and speculation regarding the potential rise of new criminal elements in the region.

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The attack, which was captured in a video that has since circulated widely on social media, has drawn significant attention due to a subsequent online development.

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An account operating under the name "Rahul RK Meena" posted a claim of responsibility for the shooting, pairing the admission with fresh threats of further violence.

Despite the inflammatory nature of the social media claims, Portuguese law enforcement has urged caution.

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As of now, authorities have not verified the authenticity of the "Rahul RK Meena" post or the claim of responsibility. Police are currently analysing all facets of the shooting to determine the motive, which remains officially unestablished.

While public speculation regarding a "new gangster" has gained traction online, officials have labelled these reports as currently unverified, emphasising that they are examining all possibilities.

The investigation is active as officials work to track the source of the threats and bring the perpetrators to justice. Further updates are expected as the probe continues. (ANI)

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