"Positive and forward looking": Former Senior Diplomat Mahesh Sachdev on India-US trade talks Delhi

"Positive and forward looking": Former Senior Diplomat Mahesh Sachdev on India-US trade talks Delhi

ANI
Updated At : 05:35 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Giving insights into the one-day talks held between the US trade negotiator Brendan Lynch and India's chief negotiator and Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal, former senior diplomat Mahesh Sachdev stated that the discussions were described as "positive and forward-looking."

India and the US initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the Agreement by October-November 2025.

"Today, in New Delhi, one-day talks between the U.S. Assistant Trade Representative and the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Special Secretary concluded. Both sides described the discussions as positive and forward-looking, aiming for a future trade agreement..." Sachdev told ANI.

Sachdev further stated that although specific details of the talks were not disclosed by both sides, the differences in dairy, agriculture, fisheries, and India's demand for equal treatment of IT were outlined.

"The Indian side indicated a quick follow-up meeting and intensified negotiations to expedite a deal... India's exports to the US have already declined from $8.01 billion in July 2024 to $6.86 billion in July 2025 due to 50% tariffs. This will continue unless the US decides to lower this tariff... Though specific details of the talks were not disclosed, they likely outlined differences in dairy, agriculture, fisheries and India demanding equal treatment in terms of IT... The U.S. cancelled the 6th round of talks last month but has now sent a team to India, suggesting a softening stance..." he further added.

Although the 6th round of talks last month was cancelled, a team had been sent to India, indicating a softening stance, Sachdev stated.

He further stated that US President Donald Trump has emphasised India as an important trade and strategic partner.

"President Trump has emphasised India's importance as a trade and strategic partner... Prime Minister's recent China visit was a calculated move and relations with China and Russia reflect its strategic autonomy and multipolar approach, showcasing its sovereign decision-making and diverse international partnerships," he further added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

