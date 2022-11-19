Possibility of another attack on Imran Khan: Islamabad High Court Chief Justice

PTI

Islamabad, November 18

There is a possibility of another assassination attempt on Imran Khan, the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court said on Friday.

He asserted that it was the government’s responsibility to take cognisance of the looming threat on the former prime minister.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq’s remarks came while hearing a petition filed by traders regarding road closures due to the protest staged by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The judge, quoting intelligence reports submitted to the court, said that there was a possibility of another attack on Khan’s life, according to official reports. He asked the PTI to submit a fresh plea seeking permission for its long march over the demand for an early poll.

