Possibility of another attack on Imran Khan: Islamabad High Court Chief Justice

Islamabad, November 18
There is a possibility of another assassination attempt on Imran Khan, the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court said on Friday.
He asserted that it was the government’s responsibility to take cognisance of the looming threat on the former prime minister.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq’s remarks came while hearing a petition filed by traders regarding road closures due to the protest staged by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
The judge, quoting intelligence reports submitted to the court, said that there was a possibility of another attack on Khan’s life, according to official reports. He asked the PTI to submit a fresh plea seeking permission for its long march over the demand for an early poll.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members
Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nathalie...
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first airport near Itanagar
It will be the north-eastern state's first airport
India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: White House
Applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that today'...
Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was a case of 'personal enmity'
Police say teams have been dispatched to arrest him