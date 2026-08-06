DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Post-Article 370, J&amp;K's media grows while PoJK faces press freedom concerns

Post-Article 370, J&K's media grows while PoJK faces press freedom concerns

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:43 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 6 (ANI): The contrast between Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has become increasingly visible in the media landscape since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Advertisement

While Pakistan continues to face criticism over restrictions on journalists covering developments in PoJK, Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed a steady expansion of its print, broadcast and digital media ecosystem.

Advertisement

The latest concerns emerged after two independent Pakistani journalists, Razi Tahir and Muhammad Saif, reportedly disappeared on August 1 after being taken away by men allegedly dressed in police uniforms from their office in Islamabad.

Advertisement

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the two journalists had recently reported on the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, where internet restrictions and tighter controls on media reporting were imposed during widespread protests.

Their whereabouts remain unknown, prompting CPJ to call for their immediate release and for Pakistani authorities to disclose their location.

Advertisement

The case is part of a broader pattern. Independent journalist Syed Farhad Ali Shah also remains in custody over his reporting on the PoJK protests. International press freedom organisations have expressed concern over the shrinking space for independent journalism in Pakistan, particularly on issues related to Kashmir.

In contrast, Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed significant growth in its media sector after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

According to official records referenced by the Press Council of India, the Union Territory today has 425 government-registered newspapers and publications, including 259 in the Jammu Division and 166 in the Kashmir Division.

Alongside a vibrant print sector, J&K has seen the expansion of local television channels and digital news platforms, reflecting the rapid growth of online journalism.

Improved digital connectivity, expanding internet access and increasing adoption of digital media have enabled wider dissemination of news across the region.

The media is actively reporting on governance, infrastructure, tourism, education, entrepreneurship, sports and cultural developments, while providing local communities with multiple platforms to share their voices.

The contrast highlights two different trajectories. In PoJK, journalists and international media watchdogs continue to raise concerns over disappearances, arrests and restrictions on reporting.

In Jammu & Kashmir, the media landscape has diversified with the growth of newspapers, television and digital platforms, creating a broader information ecosystem and expanding opportunities for news dissemination after the constitutional changes of 2019. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts