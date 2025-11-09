DT
Home / World / Powerful quake strikes off coast of Japan, tsunami advisory issued

Powerful quake strikes off coast of Japan, tsunami advisory issued

The earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7, strikes off the coast of Iwate Prefecture at a depth of 10 kilometres below the sea surface, at about 5 pm Japan time

AP
Tokyo, Updated At : 03:07 PM Nov 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
A powerful quake rattled northern Japan on Sunday, followed by several more temblors, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

A tsunami advisory was issued.

The earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7, struck off the coast of Iwate Prefecture at a depth of 10 kilometres below the sea surface, at about 5 pm Japan time.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, or any reports of abnormalities at the two nuclear power plants in the area.

The agency issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1 metre along the northern coastal region. The advisory remained in place an hour after the initial quake.

Public broadcaster NHK warned people to stay away from coastal areas because of the danger of tsunami, and warned more shaking could follow in the area.

A tsunami of about 10 centimetres was detected at Ofunato city in Iwate Prefecture and Ominato port, NHK said. Bullet trains in the area were delayed, according to JR East railway operator. The quakes had caused power shortages, Kyodo News said.

Japan, which sits on the Pacific “ring of fire”, is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries. The area suffered a deadly earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

