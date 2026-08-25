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Home / World / Powerful tornado tears through village in France, wrecking 300 homes

Powerful tornado tears through village in France, wrecking 300 homes

Emergency accommodation centres have been opened to relocate residents

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Paris, Updated At : 03:00 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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A tornado ravaged a small village in southern France, leaving dozens injured, local authorities said Tuesday.

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The tornado struck the small village of Pomas on Monday and rescue teams were continuing their search after the town was left in ruins. Marie-Helene Bouissac, the deputy head of the local government office, confirmed a total of 39 people were injured, including two in critical condition.

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No missing persons have been reported so far. Some 300 homes were damaged and emergency accommodation centres have been opened to relocate residents. The region was under a thunderstorm alert at the time.

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