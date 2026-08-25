Powerful tornado tears through village in France, wrecking 300 homes

A tornado ravaged a small village in southern France, leaving dozens injured, local authorities said Tuesday.

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The tornado struck the small village of Pomas on Monday and rescue teams were continuing their search after the town was left in ruins. Marie-Helene Bouissac, the deputy head of the local government office, confirmed a total of 39 people were injured, including two in critical condition.

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No missing persons have been reported so far. Some 300 homes were damaged and emergency accommodation centres have been opened to relocate residents. The region was under a thunderstorm alert at the time.

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🚨🌪️SUPERCELL TORNADO IN FRANCE! THE ATMOSPHERE EXPLODED AFTER 5 HEAT DOMES! Today, a powerful supercell thunderstorm produced a large and spectacular tornado in France’s Aude department, south of Carcassonne. The footage is absolutely shocking. 🌪️ A massive Supercell Tornado… pic.twitter.com/3w6J0P0yct — Jeo Albant (@jeoalbant) August 24, 2026

🚨🌪️SUPERCELL TORNADO IN FRANCE! THE ATMOSPHERE EXPLODED AFTER 5 HEAT DOMES! Today, a powerful supercell thunderstorm produced a large and spectacular tornado in France’s Aude department, south of Carcassonne. The footage is absolutely shocking. 🌪️ A massive Supercell Tornado… pic.twitter.com/3w6J0P0yct — Jeo Albant (@jeoalbant) August 24, 2026