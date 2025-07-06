By Binod Prasad Adhikari

Advertisement

Lalitpur [Nepal], July 6 (ANI): The members of the Tibetan Refugee Camp in Lalitpur on Sunday are celebrating the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama singing, dancing and cutting the cake.

Attended by members of diplomatic community representing various missions in Nepal, a parade with a cut-out of His holiness Dalai Lama was installed in a ceremonial throne where various offering and respect was paid to him.

Advertisement

During the function, the Tibetan and Nepali national anthems were played by the younger generation of the Tibetan community in exile.

Advertisement

Monks, devotees, and international guests gathered for the celebration to honour the life and teachings of the Dalai Lama, who is widely regarded as a global symbol of compassion, non-violence and interfaith harmony.

"We are very much delighted. Nothing matches our happiness. He has reached the age of 90, this year we all have gathered here together and celebrating," Chhiring, one of the members of the Tibetan Refugee Camp in Lalitpur told ANI.

The occasion was marked by solemn rituals, long-life prayers, and symbolic offerings led by monks and Rinpoche. The Rinpoche also cut a ceremonial cake as part of the celebrations, offering prayers for the spiritual leader's long life.

The secretariat of Tibetan Refugees in Nepal also read out the message released by His holiness Dalai Lama last week in Dharmashala about this successor.

The Dalai Lama, born Lhamo Dhondup on July 6, 1935, in Takster, a small farming village in northeastern Tibet, was recognized as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama at the age of two. He was formally installed as the spiritual and temporal leader of Tibet on February 22, 1940, and was given the name Tenzin Gyatso.

"It's the 90th Birthday of His Holiness Dalai Lama. It is very special for us. We are celebrating it," Palmung, another member of the Tibetan Refugee Camp told ANI.

"We pray for his long life; may he live for more years to come, we have been praying for him today," Palmung added.

The term "Dalai Lama" is Mongolian, meaning "Ocean of Wisdom". In Tibetan Buddhism, Dalai Lamas are considered manifestations of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion, an enlightened being who chooses to be reborn to serve all sentient beings.

After the Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1949, the Dalai Lama assumed full political authority in 1950. He was forced to flee into exile in March 1959 following the violent suppression of the Tibetan uprising. He has since lived in India, along with over 80,000 Tibetan refugees, continuing to advocate for peace, non-violence, and compassion.

For over six decades, His Holiness has been a global ambassador of Buddhist philosophy, compassion, peace, and interfaith harmony, continuing to inspire millions worldwide.

Celebrations were held across Tibetan settlements all across the world, with many also expressing hope that the Dalai Lama's lineage will continue through a recognized reincarnation in the future.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the Dalai Lama's birthday is officially observed on July 6. The occasion is being marked with festive spirit and devotion by Tibetan communities and followers across the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)