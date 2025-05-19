Washington, DC [US], May 19 (ANI): Indian-American lawmakers have expressed sadness to learn of former US President Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis and said that they are praying for his recovery.

The statement of the lawmakers comes after Biden's office revealed that the 82-year-old former president has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form of prostate cancer", which has spread to the bone. He is currently reviewing treatment options with his family.

US Congressman Ro Khanna called Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, "fighters" and expressed confidence that they will meet this challenge with grit and grace.

"Praying for @JoeBiden and his family to defeat the cancer he's recently been diagnosed with. He and Jill have always been fighters and I am confident they will meet this challenge with grit and grace," Khanna posted on X.

Praying for @JoeBiden and his family to defeat the cancer he’s recently been diagnosed with. He and Jill have always been fighters and I am confident they will meet this challenge with grit and grace. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 18, 2025

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi called Joe Biden a "good man" and said that he is praying for him and his family. He urged Americans to pray for Biden.

In a post on X, Krishnamoorthi stated, "Former President Joe Biden is a good man who dedicated his life to serving his country. I'm praying for him and his family tonight, and ask all Americans to do the same."

Former President Joe Biden is a good man who dedicated his life to serving his country. I’m praying for him and his family tonight, and ask all Americans to do the same. https://t.co/nTQrdzzMc7 — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) May 18, 2025

US Congressman Shri Thanedar expressed sadness to hear about Biden's cancer diagnosis. Lauding Biden's leadership, Thanedar called him a "transformational president and a greater man." He stated that Biden's decades of service to the nation is a model they all look up to.

"I'm deeply saddened to hear about President Biden's cancer diagnosis. He was a transformational president and an even greater man. His decades of service to our country is a model we should all look up to. I am keeping him and his family in my thoughts and wishing them strength," Thanedar said in a post on X.

I’m deeply saddened to hear about President Biden’s cancer diagnosis. He was a transformational president and an even greater man. His decades of service to our country is a model we should all look up to. I am keeping him and his family in my thoughts and wishing them strength. — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) May 18, 2025

Ajay Bhutoria, a member of former US President Joe Biden's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, expressed sadness to hear about Biden's cancer diagnosis. He said that his prayers are with Joe Biden and his family during this challenging time.

In a statement to ANI, Bhutoria stated, "I am deeply saddened to learn of former President Joe Biden's diagnosis with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, with metastasis to the bone. My thoughts, prayers, and those of the South Asian community are with President Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and their family during this challenging time. President Biden has always been a fighter--for our nation, for our communities, and for causes close to his heart. His personal resilience, shaped by profound loss, including the passing of his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015, has driven his unwavering commitment to ending cancer as we know it."

He also talked about the initiatives introduced by Biden under his Presidency, including increasing no-cost screenings for prostate, breast and colorectal cancer and investing USD 150 million for tumour-removal technologies and mentioned that his leadership has saved countless lives.

He stated, "Through the Cancer Moonshot initiative, launched during his vice presidency and reignited in 2022, President Biden has mobilized billions in federal funding, expanded access to screenings for millions, and championed breakthroughs in cancer research and care. From increasing no-cost screenings for prostate, breast, and colorectal cancers to investing USD 150 million in 2024 for tumour-removal technologies, his leadership has saved countless lives and brought hope to families across America and the South Asian diaspora. This diagnosis, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 and metastasis to the bone, is undoubtedly serious. "

"Yet, as his office notes, the cancer's hormone-sensitive nature offers pathways for effective management. I am confident that President Biden, at 82, will face this challenge with the same grit, grace, and determination that have defined his decades of public service. The South Asian community stands with him, inspired by his legacy of compassion and action. As someone who has worked closely with President Biden, from the Oakland College Promise Program to the 2020 &2024 campaign, I know his heart is with the people. His Cancer Moonshot, rooted in personal tragedy, reflects a universal fight that resonates deeply with South Asians, where cancer rates, including prostate cancer, are rising. I urge our community to honor his legacy by supporting cancer awareness," he added.

According to a statement from Biden's office, the diagnosis followed the discovery of a prostate nodule after he reported worsening urinary symptoms, with tests confirming a high-grade cancer with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating metastasis to the bone.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the statement read. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)