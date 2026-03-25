Pre-planned massacre by Pakistani-occupied forces: Bangladesh PM extends condolences on Genocide Day

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 25 (ANI): Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, on Wednesday extended his condolences on Genocide Day, which is observed on March 25 since 1971.

Advertisement

Rahman recounted how Pakistan killed Bangladeshis in the name of 'Operation Searchlight".

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "March 25, 1971, is observed as Genocide Day. On the occasion of Genocide Day, 1 pay my deepest respect to all the martyrs. In the history of freedom-loving Bangladesh, 25 March 1971 remains one of the most disgraceful and brutal days. On that dark night, the Pakistani occupation forces carried out one of the most heinous genocides in history against the unarmed people of Bangladesh in the name of 'Operation Searchlight"."

Advertisement

https://x.com/trahmanbnp/status/2036485539444982074?s=20

"They indiscriminately opened fire on teachers, intellectuals and innocent civilians at various places, including Dhaka University, Pilkhana and Rajarbagh Police Lines, killing many people. The genocide of 25 March was a pre-planned massacre. Why this organised killing spree could not be resisted remains a matter of historical research regarding the visible role of the political leadership of that time," he added.

Advertisement

Rahman called for people to honour the sacrifices made by those who died.

"However, on the night of 25 March, the 8th East Bengal Regiment in Chattogram formally initiated armed resistance against the genocide by declaring 'We Revolt'. Through this resistance to genocide, the long nine-month armed Liberation War began. To convey the value and significance of independence to the present and future generations, it is essential to know about the genocide of 25 March as well. Let us all strive to honour the sacrifices of the martyrs by establishing in the state and society the spirit of the great Liberation War - equality, human dignity and social justice," he added.

Rahman called for citizens to build a just, developed, prosperous, self-reliant and democratic Bangladesh.

"Let us work together to build a just, developed, prosperous, self-reliant and democratic Bangladesh. I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant forgiveness and eternal peace to the departed souls of all the martyrs. On the occasion of Genocide Day on 25 March. I wish every success to all the programmes organised to observe the day," he said.

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a human rights organisation working against religious discrimination, has warmly welcomed the resolution introduced on March 20 in the second session of the 119th Congress of the United States House of Representatives by Congressman Greg Landsman, calling for the recognition of the 'genocide' committed in Bangladesh during the Great Liberation War of 1971. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)