President Aoun urges US to "continue to stand firmly" by Lebanon in 250th anniversary message

Beirut [Lebanon], July 5 (ANI): Lebanese President Josesh Aoun has called on the US to "continue to stand firmly" with Lebanon's "just and legitimate causes," expressing hopes for stability and security in the Middle East amid the ongoing regional tensions.

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The Lebanese presidency, in a post on X, stated that Aoun sent a congratulatory message to his American counterpart, Donald Trump, on the occasion of the 250th Independence Day of the US and extended wishes for success, prosperity and progress.

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"On the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America, the President of the Republic, General Joseph Aoun, sent a congratulatory cable to the American President Donald Trump, in which he wished him and the friendly American people success, prosperity, and further progress and achievement," the post read.

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The Presidency stated that Aoun commended his efforts in attempting to bring stability to the Middle East and called for US' support in "turning the pages" on wars, tragedy and pain.

"President Aoun said in his cable: 'There is no doubt that the history of the relationship between Lebanon and the United States of America is ancient and deeply rooted, as ancient as the human and social principles and values that united their vision, and today it is returning with strength thanks to your insistence and tireless efforts to restore stability and security to the Middle East in general, and to Lebanon in particular. And we, while appreciating your efforts in this regard, call upon you to continue to stand firmly by Lebanon's just and legitimate causes, and by its institutions, army, and people, so that we may turn the page on wars, tragedies, and pain and open a new page of hope, peace, and stability," the post stated.

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لمناسبة الذكرى ال٢٥٠ لاستقلال الولايات المتحدة الاميركية، وجه رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون برقية تهنئة إلى الرئيس الاميركي دونالد ترامب تمنى فيها له وللشعب الاميركي الصديق التوفيق والازدهار والمزيد من التقدم والنجاح. وقال الرئيس عون في برقيته : " لا شك ان تاريخ العلاقة بين… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) July 4, 2026

Additionally, the US Embassy in Lebanon also marked the American anniversary, celebrating the "founding principles" and "enduring friendships."

The Embassy also expressed support for Lebanon for a future built on "peace, prosperity and promise," which it said has been "long overdue."

"This year, as America commemorates 250 years of independence, we celebrate not only the founding principles that define us, but also the enduring friendships that have shaped our nation's story. It is with great pride that we stand with the people of Lebanon as they forge a brighter future - one of peace, prosperity, and promise long overdue," the Embassy wrote in a post on X.

This year, as America commemorates 250 years of independence, we celebrate not only the founding principles that define us, but also the enduring friendships that have shaped our nation's story. It is with great pride that we stand with the people of Lebanon as they forge a… pic.twitter.com/CRLydRI7Fe — U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) July 4, 2026

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call last month over Israel's escalation in Lebanon, describing the Israeli Prime Minister as "crazy" and accusing him of ingratitude, according to an Axios report.

Axios reported that the differences between the two leaders have widened in recent months, with disagreements over regional security, Iran and domestic political priorities.

Despite Netanyahu's reservations, Trump signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last month extending the ceasefire with Iran and initiating fresh nuclear talks. He also urged Netanyahu to scale back Israeli military operations in Lebanon and support a framework agreement providing for an initial withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

According to Axios, a White House meeting would carry political significance for Netanyahu as he prepares for Israel's October elections, where opinion polls currently place him behind his rivals. (ANI)

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