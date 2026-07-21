President Droupadi Murmu attends banquet hosted by Moldovan counterpart, interacts with Indian community

Chisinau [Moldova], July 21 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a state visit to Moldova, attended a banquet hosted in her honour by President Maia Sandu of Moldova. She also interacted with members of the Indian community during her visit to the country.

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The details were shared by the Rashtrapati Bhavan's official account on X.

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"President Droupadi Murmu attended a banquet hosted in her honour by President Maia Sandu of Moldova at Chisinau, before leaving for North Macedonia," the post said.

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President Droupadi Murmu attended a banquet hosted in her honour by President Maia Sandu of Moldova at Chișinău, before leaving for North Macedonia. pic.twitter.com/sOHzkfSwfs — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2026

President Murmu also interacted with the members of the Indian Community and Friends of India at Chisinau, Moldova. The Indian community welcomed the President with warmth and enthusiasm.

The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that President Murmu appreciated their role in strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

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President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn met members of the vibrant Indian community, including students, in Moldova. She appreciated their role in strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/2f1BHeAECl — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 20, 2026

President Droupadi Murmu invited Moldovan businesses to "come and explore the opportunities in India", the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. Murmu said that India seeks partnerships "built on trust" and "shared prosperity" as she addressed the India-Moldova Business Forum in Chisinau on July 20 along with the President of Moldova, HE Maia Sandu.

In her inaugural address, the President said that India and Moldova have enjoyed "warm and friendly" relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992.

"Our partnership is based on mutual respect, democratic values and a shared commitment to peace, development and international cooperation," the statement added.

The President said that as "India advances towards its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, we seek partnerships built on trust and shared prosperity". (ANI)

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