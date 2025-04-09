President Droupadi Murmu meets leaders in Slovakia; witnesses exchange of two MoUs

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu reached Bratislava on the final leg of her State Visit to Portugal and the Slovak Republic, with both the countries witnessing the exchange of two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), one on cooperation in the fields of MSMEs and another on diplomatic training cooperation.

The Minister of State, Nimuben Bambhaniya, and Members of Parliament Dhaval Patel and Sandhya Ray are also part of the accompanying delegation.

The President's Secretariat said in a release, "The President commenced her engagements with the visit to the Presidential Palace, where the President of the Slovak Republic, Peter Pellegrini, warmly received her. A couple in folk dress extended a traditional Slovak welcome with bread and salt and accorded a ceremonial welcome with the Guard of Honour."

The President also met and held extensive discussions with the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico. She stated that India greatly values our traditionally close and friendly ties with the Slovak Republic, based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and convergence of views on global issues. She also noted that there has been an increase in our engagements across sectors. The two leaders agreed to diversify further and strengthen bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

Later, President Murmu discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and issues of shared global and regional interests with President Peter Pellegrini of the Slovak Republic during one-on-one meetings and delegation-level talks.

The President appreciated the personal commitment and initiative of President Pellegrini towards strengthening bilateral relations. She noted the rising popularity of Indian art and culture in Slovakia. She highlighted the immense potential for the two countries to collaborate more closely in the rapidly expanding media, entertainment and creative economy sectors of India, including the promotion of Slovakia as a filming destination and a partner in joint film production. She invited Slovakia to take part actively in the upcoming WAVE Summit being hosted by India in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, 2025.

Both leaders witnessed the exchange of two MoUs, one on cooperation in the fields of MSMEs between NSIC and the Slovak Business Agency and another on diplomatic training cooperation between SSIFS and the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, President's Secretariat said.

In the next engagement, President Murmu met the Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, Richard Rasi. The President congratulated Rasi on his recent election as Speaker and reaffirmed the high priority attached by India to the historic friendship between the two countries. She said that Parliamentarians have an important role in enhancing goodwill and mutual understanding between India and Slovakia. She noted that there has been a tradition of a Slovak-India Friendship Group in the National Council of Slovakia, and said that it would help promote the exchange of knowledge and experience among our Parliamentarians.

During her visit, President Murmu laid a wreath at the Gate of Freedom Memorial in Slovakia's capital, Bratislava.

President Murmu arrived in Slovakia at the invitation of Pellegrini. It is the first visit by an Indian president to Slovakia in 29 years. She arrived in Slovakia after completing the first leg of her visit in Portugal.

President Murmu visited Portugal at the invitation of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. "A fruitful State visit to Portugal concludes. President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for the next leg of her tour, Slovak Republic," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

During her visit to Portugal, President Droupadi Murmu was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Portuguese Parliament, where she was warmly received by the President of Assembleia da Republica, Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco.

During her visit to the Portuguese legislature, President Murmu met with the Portuguese delegation, signed the official book of honour, and held a meeting with the cabinet of the President of Assembleia da Republica, reaffirming the shared commitment between the two nations to deepen bilateral ties. (ANI)

