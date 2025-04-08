DT
PT
President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi statue in Lisbon

ANI
Updated At : 08:01 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
Lisbon [Portugal], April 8 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu paid a floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the 'Alameda Mahatma Gandhi' in Lisbon on Tuesday.

She also offered prayers at the Radha-Krishna temple.

Earlier in the day, Murmu met with the Portuguese delegation in Lisbon and signed the book of honour. She also attended a meeting with the cabinet of the President of Assembleia Da Republica Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco.

Upon her arrival, Murmu was welcomed at the Portuguese Parliament with a ceremonial Guard of Honour and received by the President of Assembleia Da Republica, Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco.

She also shared a post on X, after meeting with President of Assembleia Da Republica and wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu met the President of Assembleia Da Republica (Portuguese Parliament), Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco at Lisbon."

"The two leaders discussed various bilateral and international issues. They were in accord that regular exchanges between the Parliaments of India and Portugal would boost the people-to-people ties between the two countries," the post added.

Murmu attended a banquet hosted in her honour by the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The banquet took place at Palacio da Ajuda in Lisbon on Monday evening, the details of which were shared by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Notably, Murmu arrived in Lisbon, Portugal, late Sunday night (local time), marking the beginning of her four-day state visit to Portugal and Slovakia from April 7 to 10.

President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Portugal at the invitation of the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The visit is taking place after a gap of 27 years. The last State Visit took place in 1998 when President K R Narayanan visited Portugal. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

