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Home / World / President Herzog lights memorial candle as Israel marks three years since October 7 attacks

President Herzog lights memorial candle as Israel marks three years since October 7 attacks

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ANI
Updated At : 06:35 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel], October 7 (ANI): Israeli President Isaac Herzog marked the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks by lighting a memorial candle at the President's Residence in Jerusalem at exactly 6:29 a.m.—the precise time Hamas launched its assault three years ago.

Reflecting on three years of national grief, trauma, and resilience, Herzog shared a message honouring the fallen, the survivors, and the collective spirit of the nation.

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“6:29am, October 7th. Three years since that horrific morning, we lit a memorial candle at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem,” Herzog wrote in a series of posts on X. “Three years of immense pain, loss, and trauma. We remember all those who were murdered and all who fell in battle. May their memory be a blessing.”

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In a reflection on his interactions with citizens across Israeli society over the past three years, the President highlighted the dual themes of national sorrow and communal recovery.

“During them, I have heard thousands of stories,” Herzog said. “There are stories that were written in books—I received many of those in the last three years. There are stories that were told to me in encounters, in glances, and in embraces—by bereaved families, by survivors of captivity, by fighters, by evacuees and volunteers. Stories from the south and from the north, from every shade of Israeli society.”

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“Stories of loss, of survival, of longing and pain,” he continued. “But also stories of rebirth, of communities rising anew, of people who choose to go on, to plant a tree, to build a new home, to affix a mezuzah to it, and to walk forward with faces turned ahead.”

Herzog emphasised that the shared experience of the past three years underscores national unity.

“In all of them are woven together a deep fracture and a strength beyond measure. In all of them there is one shared story—the story of us all,” Herzog concluded. “We are one people. This is the home of us all. And on this home, and on our shared story—we must guard together.”

Echoing global commemorations, the Embassy of India in Israel issued a statement standing in firm solidarity with the victims and reaffirming its zero-tolerance stance against terror.

“The Embassy of India pays heartfelt tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack of 7 October and stands in solidarity with the affected families,” the Indian Embassy in Israel posted. “We stand united against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirm our steadfast commitment to combating terrorism.”

Earlier on Tuesday, speaking at a commemorative event held in New Delhi to mark the third anniversary of the tragedy, Ambassador of Israel to India Reuven Azar reflected on the severity of the initial assault, national accountability, and Israel's subsequent economic and operational recovery.

“Today we commemorate three years since October 7th, 2023, when the most atrocious terrorist attack against our nation since the establishment of the State of Israel was launched by Hamas terrorists and their accomplices. We grieve the loss of 1,200 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly,” Ambassador Azar stated.

“Israel was caught by surprise. It was one of the greatest intelligence and operational failures in our history... Israel fought with resolve and prevail... Israel is thriving. We bounce back to unprecedented levels. From 2023 to 2026 our economy grew 40% despite the war," he added.

Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in Israel on October 7, 2023, and took more than 250 hostages in a savage attack. It triggered a brutal retaliation from Israel which Gaza's health ministry says has killed more than 65,000 people, most of them women and children. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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