President Irfaan Ali hails India-Guyana ties as "bond of blood" after meeting all-party delegation led by Tharoor

Georgetown [Guyana], May 27 (ANI): An all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met with the President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali. Emphasising the strong political and economic partnership between India and Guyana, President Ali described the relationship between the countries as "a bond of blood."

President Ali also took a firm stand against terrorism and extremism, expressing his country's commitment to rejecting all forms of violence.

After meeting the all-party delegation led by Tharoor, President Ali told ANI, "Guyana has consistently made it very clear that terrorism and extremism have no place in this. Terrorism and extremism are against every aspect of human dignity, and we reject it in every shape and form. We believe that everything must be done to ensure that terrorism and extremism are defeated at every front."

He added, "India and Guyana share an extraordinary relationship. It is a bond of blood. India has been a very close partner from economic, political perspective. Over the years, we have seen massive investments from India. We are hoping more Indian investors, Indian technology, digital products will be part of our own development."

Further, signalling that India should be the part of the Security Council, President Ali stated, "Guyana has always supported the view that the Security Council should be expanded. We have not only supported this view, but we have championed countries that should have representation, including the African continent based on population, size of economy..."

Earlier, the all-party delegation led by Tharoor also interacted with prominent members of the business community in Guyana. The delegation had met the President of Guyana at the State House in Georgetown.

Describing his meeting with the Speaker of Guyana's National Assembly, Tharoor told ANI, "It was terrific. We had a very good visit to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Manzoor Nadir...He showed a great deal of understanding for our position and our concerns. And, each MP had a chance to contribute to the appreciation of the issue...It was very effective and we all complemented each other in conveying the concerns and determination of the Indian nation to the speaker of the Assembly."

During their visit to the National Assembly, the all-party delegation also participated in the signing of the book of the National Assembly of the Parliament in Guyana.

Following their visit to Guyana, the all-party delegation led by Tharoor is scheduled to visit Panama from May 27 to 29.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

